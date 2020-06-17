All apartments in Delray Beach
235 W Chrystie Cir
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

235 W Chrystie Cir

235 West Chrystie Circle · (561) 676-1626 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

235 West Chrystie Circle, Delray Beach, FL 33484

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 235 W Chrystie Cir · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1856 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Delray Beach Townhome 3B/2.5B w/Garage & Yard! - 3B/2.5B Lovely Townhome Community Located in central Delray, this Two Story CBS townhome has over 1850 of living square feet and 1 car garage. Oversized tile downstairs, granite kitchen, 9 foot ceilings. Master suite has sitting area, dual sinks, luxury soaking tub, oversized walk in shower. The driveway and patio are pavers. Driveway has room for 2 cars. Hurricane Shutters. Beautiful community with lake, resort-styled community pool, bbq & play area. Pet up to 30lbs fully grown ok - no aggressive breeds. Close to Downtown Delray, Fine dining, Entertainment, Shopping! Easy access to major roadways and short drive to beach. Credit score for each applicant must be 650 or higher.

. ***HOA requires minimum 650 credit score*** We do not require last months rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed last and is on a case-by-case basis. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOAs have additional fees and application requirements. Please do not apply if you have credit under 650, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord.

(RLNE5582744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 W Chrystie Cir have any available units?
235 W Chrystie Cir has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 W Chrystie Cir have?
Some of 235 W Chrystie Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 W Chrystie Cir currently offering any rent specials?
235 W Chrystie Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 W Chrystie Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 W Chrystie Cir is pet friendly.
Does 235 W Chrystie Cir offer parking?
Yes, 235 W Chrystie Cir does offer parking.
Does 235 W Chrystie Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 W Chrystie Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 W Chrystie Cir have a pool?
Yes, 235 W Chrystie Cir has a pool.
Does 235 W Chrystie Cir have accessible units?
No, 235 W Chrystie Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 235 W Chrystie Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 W Chrystie Cir has units with dishwashers.
