235 W Chrystie Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

Delray Beach Townhome 3B/2.5B w/Garage & Yard! - 3B/2.5B Lovely Townhome Community Located in central Delray, this Two Story CBS townhome has over 1850 of living square feet and 1 car garage. Oversized tile downstairs, granite kitchen, 9 foot ceilings. Master suite has sitting area, dual sinks, luxury soaking tub, oversized walk in shower. The driveway and patio are pavers. Driveway has room for 2 cars. Hurricane Shutters. Beautiful community with lake, resort-styled community pool, bbq & play area. Pet up to 30lbs fully grown ok - no aggressive breeds. Close to Downtown Delray, Fine dining, Entertainment, Shopping! Easy access to major roadways and short drive to beach. Credit score for each applicant must be 650 or higher.



. ***HOA requires minimum 650 credit score*** We do not require last months rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed last and is on a case-by-case basis. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOAs have additional fees and application requirements. Please do not apply if you have credit under 650, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord.



