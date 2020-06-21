1850 Homewood Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool

Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 full bath newly remodeled condo in the heart of Delray Beach. Rent this beautiful, fully furnished home with no expense spared. 2 spacious screened balconies with high-end, patio furniture and scerene water views. Balconies add another 250 square feet to your living area. Flat screen Tv's, fully equipped kitchen, king bed in master bedroom, queen bed in 2nd bedroom and a pull-out couch in 3rd bedroom, which can also be used as an office. Full upscale dining room and living room. Laundry room inside the condo and plenty of parking. This building is a hidden treasure close to major highways, shopping, beaches, Atlantic Avenue and houses of worship. Move right in and truly live in Paradise! Prices will vary depending on lease term.