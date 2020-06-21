All apartments in Delray Beach
1850 Homewood Blvd
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:50 AM

1850 Homewood Blvd

1850 Homewood Boulevard · (305) 527-7930
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1850 Homewood Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL 33445

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3090 · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 full bath newly remodeled condo in the heart of Delray Beach. Rent this beautiful, fully furnished home with no expense spared. 2 spacious screened balconies with high-end, patio furniture and scerene water views. Balconies add another 250 square feet to your living area. Flat screen Tv's, fully equipped kitchen, king bed in master bedroom, queen bed in 2nd bedroom and a pull-out couch in 3rd bedroom, which can also be used as an office. Full upscale dining room and living room. Laundry room inside the condo and plenty of parking. This building is a hidden treasure close to major highways, shopping, beaches, Atlantic Avenue and houses of worship. Move right in and truly live in Paradise! Prices will vary depending on lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 Homewood Blvd have any available units?
1850 Homewood Blvd has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1850 Homewood Blvd have?
Some of 1850 Homewood Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 Homewood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1850 Homewood Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 Homewood Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1850 Homewood Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 1850 Homewood Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1850 Homewood Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1850 Homewood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1850 Homewood Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 Homewood Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1850 Homewood Blvd has a pool.
Does 1850 Homewood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1850 Homewood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 Homewood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1850 Homewood Blvd has units with dishwashers.
