611 East Tall Pine Terrace
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:40 PM

611 East Tall Pine Terrace

611 Tall Pine Terrace · (321) 236-6009
Location

611 Tall Pine Terrace, DeLand, FL 32724

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,445

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 East Tall Pine Terrace have any available units?
611 East Tall Pine Terrace has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 611 East Tall Pine Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
611 East Tall Pine Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 East Tall Pine Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 East Tall Pine Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 611 East Tall Pine Terrace offer parking?
No, 611 East Tall Pine Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 611 East Tall Pine Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 East Tall Pine Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 East Tall Pine Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 611 East Tall Pine Terrace has a pool.
Does 611 East Tall Pine Terrace have accessible units?
No, 611 East Tall Pine Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 611 East Tall Pine Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 East Tall Pine Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 East Tall Pine Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 East Tall Pine Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
