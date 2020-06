Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

This is an adorable updated home in walking distance to Stetson University. Laminate floors, Florida room on the front of the house, and screened porch on the back near the detached garage. Pets allowed; no dogs on the aggressive breeds list. Pet deposit is $250.