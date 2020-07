Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill bike storage key fob access package receiving tennis court trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard internet access media room

Welcome home to Pavilions at Deer Chase Apartment Homes in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Pavilions at Deer Chase offers uniquely designed one and two-bedroom apartments, plus townhome lofts. Homes feature wood-grain flooring, granite countertops, glass tile backsplashes, & stainless steel appliances. Unwind and relax by our lakeside swimming pool and sundeck or workout in our newly upgraded 24-hour fitness center. Pavilions at Deer Chase is the lifestyle you’ve been searching for – apartment living redefined! Choose Pavilions at Deer Chase for an easy commute to Fort Lauderdale or to Boynton Beach. The beaches of Deerfield and Delray are conveniently close, as are plenty of choices for shopping, dining and entertainment.