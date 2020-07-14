Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed parking

Limetree Village is a place you will love to call home. Spacious one- and two-bedroom units feature expansive closets, open floorplans, central air conditioning and private balconies or patios. Located minutes from the beach, walking distance to shopping, restaurants and public transportation and close to I-95, Limetree Village is the essence of convenience. Quaint and quiet, the lifestyle is unmatched with two pools, lighted tennis courts, soccer games and picnic areas including grills. Owner managed with an on-site management staff team, Limetree Village was awarded BEST COMMUNITY OF THE YEAR by the South East Florida Apartment Association. Stop looking and start living.