Home
/
Deerfield Beach, FL
/
Limetree Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

Limetree Village

431 SE 13th Ct · (833) 914-1366
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

431 SE 13th Ct, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Fairlawn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C207 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit G203 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit C204 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit H203 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Limetree Village.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
parking
Limetree Village is a place you will love to call home. Spacious one- and two-bedroom units feature expansive closets, open floorplans, central air conditioning and private balconies or patios. Located minutes from the beach, walking distance to shopping, restaurants and public transportation and close to I-95, Limetree Village is the essence of convenience. Quaint and quiet, the lifestyle is unmatched with two pools, lighted tennis courts, soccer games and picnic areas including grills. Owner managed with an on-site management staff team, Limetree Village was awarded BEST COMMUNITY OF THE YEAR by the South East Florida Apartment Association. Stop looking and start living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 application fee per 18 year old and over
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 processing fee that is applied to security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: no
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking by permit. Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Limetree Village have any available units?
Limetree Village has 5 units available starting at $1,205 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Limetree Village have?
Some of Limetree Village's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Limetree Village currently offering any rent specials?
Limetree Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Limetree Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Limetree Village is pet friendly.
Does Limetree Village offer parking?
Yes, Limetree Village offers parking.
Does Limetree Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Limetree Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Limetree Village have a pool?
Yes, Limetree Village has a pool.
Does Limetree Village have accessible units?
No, Limetree Village does not have accessible units.
Does Limetree Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Limetree Village has units with dishwashers.
