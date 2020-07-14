Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub extra storage oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym parking pool internet access valet service cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage car charging conference room guest suite hot tub online portal smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Perfectly placed for people on the go, Indigo Station offers everything you want, right where you need it. With only 226 residences in four chic, ultra-modern five-story structures, you’ll relish our spacious, luxury appointed multi-level Clubhouse and its lush resort-style pool, pavilion, and cabanas. You can come and go, socialize and find respite, shop, and get in shape, relax, and work with the thoughtful community amenities. Indigo Station is adjacent to the Hillsboro Tri-Rail Station, just ¼ mile west of I-95 – and less than five miles from some of South Florida’s top-rated beaches. We offer easy access to Boca Raton and Ft. Lauderdale. Live perfectly placed to enjoy the best of both worlds – easy access to transit, and sophisticated living close to the bright indigo waters of the Atlantic Ocean.