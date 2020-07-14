All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 5:32 PM

Indigo Station

Open Now until 5:30pm
67 SW 12th Ave · (754) 240-8750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move in by July 31st,2020 and receive up to 2 months of free rent on select apartment homes, plus enjoy up to half off your security deposit.
Location

67 SW 12th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1308 · Avail. now

$1,570

Studio · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Unit 2404 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,610

Studio · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Unit 2504 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,615

Studio · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 2305 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,720

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 2302 · Avail. now

$1,730

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 2402 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,735

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3210 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,109

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Unit 3400 · Avail. now

$2,164

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

Unit 2410 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,165

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Indigo Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
internet access
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
conference room
guest suite
hot tub
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Perfectly placed for people on the go, Indigo Station offers everything you want, right where you need it. With only 226 residences in four chic, ultra-modern five-story structures, you’ll relish our spacious, luxury appointed multi-level Clubhouse and its lush resort-style pool, pavilion, and cabanas. You can come and go, socialize and find respite, shop, and get in shape, relax, and work with the thoughtful community amenities. Indigo Station is adjacent to the Hillsboro Tri-Rail Station, just ¼ mile west of I-95 – and less than five miles from some of South Florida’s top-rated beaches. We offer easy access to Boca Raton and Ft. Lauderdale. Live perfectly placed to enjoy the best of both worlds – easy access to transit, and sophisticated living close to the bright indigo waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Single Applicant: $100, Additional Applicants: $50
Deposit: $500-2 month rent
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed. Contact our leasing office for more information on our pet policy.
Parking Details: Open lot.
Storage Details: 6'x6'x10': $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Indigo Station have any available units?
Indigo Station has 31 units available starting at $1,570 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Indigo Station have?
Some of Indigo Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Indigo Station currently offering any rent specials?
Indigo Station is offering the following rent specials: Move in by July 31st,2020 and receive up to 2 months of free rent on select apartment homes, plus enjoy up to half off your security deposit.
Is Indigo Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Indigo Station is pet friendly.
Does Indigo Station offer parking?
Yes, Indigo Station offers parking.
Does Indigo Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Indigo Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Indigo Station have a pool?
Yes, Indigo Station has a pool.
Does Indigo Station have accessible units?
Yes, Indigo Station has accessible units.
Does Indigo Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Indigo Station has units with dishwashers.
