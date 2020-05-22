Rent Calculator
Home
/
Deerfield Beach, FL
/
770 SE 2nd Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
770 SE 2nd Ave
770 Southeast 2nd Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Deerfield Beach
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location
770 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
A LARGE 1BED/1 & 1/2BATH, TOTALLY UPDATED, NO AGE RESTRICTIONS. PET FRIENDLY COMMUNITY, TWO SWIMMING POOLS, FITNESS CENTER, TROPICAL LANDSCAPED GARDENS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 770 SE 2nd Ave have any available units?
770 SE 2nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Deerfield Beach, FL
.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Deerfield Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 770 SE 2nd Ave have?
Some of 770 SE 2nd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 770 SE 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
770 SE 2nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 SE 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 770 SE 2nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 770 SE 2nd Ave offer parking?
No, 770 SE 2nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 770 SE 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 770 SE 2nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 SE 2nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 770 SE 2nd Ave has a pool.
Does 770 SE 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 770 SE 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 770 SE 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 770 SE 2nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
