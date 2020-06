629 Se 19th Avenue 404

Amenities

JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH!!! SEASONAL, FURNISHED, BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH RENOVATED CONDO! 4TH FLOOR UNIT OVERLOOKING THE INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY & STEPS TO THE BEACH...Brand New AC. Off street parking. Quick HOA approval. Water & trash included in the monthly rent. Tenant to pay owner electric & cable/internet (Owner will adjust cable/internet package based on tenant needs)...AVAILABLE END OF MARCH UNTIL DECEMBER ONLY..Min 4 months, Max 9 months. **Owner will consider reduced rent based on length of stay & income** FIRST, LAST, SECURITY, $150 EXIT CLEANING FEE