4354 Northwest 9th Avenue #14-1C - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool

Great opportunity to live! Gardenview unit ready to move NOW! Gated Heritage 1 Bed/1.5 Baths. s. Tile Floors in living areas and Washer/Dryer in unit and A/C, Refrigerator. Bright unit. Amenities include a nice pool, clubhouse, gym, and Locker room. DONT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THIS DESIRABLE COMMUNITY . A warm and safe place to live in. Quiet, warm and family neighborhood. Interesting opportunity for you and your family. See attach requirements to submit an offer. First and Two Security Deposits.

Great opportunity to live! Gardenview unit ready to move NOW! Gated Heritage 1 Bed/1.5 Baths. s. Tile Floors in living areas and Washer/Dryer in unit and A/C, Refrigerator. Bright unit. Amenities include a nice pool, clubhouse, gym, and Locker room. DONT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THIS DESIRABLE COMMUNITY . A warm and safe place to live in. Quiet, warm and family neighborhood. Interesting opportunity for you and your family. See attach requirements to submit an offer. First and Two Security Deposits.