Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:35 AM

4354 Northwest 9th Avenue #14-1C - 1

4354 NW 9th Ave · (305) 755-2905
Location

4354 NW 9th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064
Crystal Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Great opportunity to live! Gardenview unit ready to move NOW! Gated Heritage 1 Bed/1.5 Baths. s. Tile Floors in living areas and Washer/Dryer in unit and A/C, Refrigerator. Bright unit. Amenities include a nice pool, clubhouse, gym, and Locker room. DONT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THIS DESIRABLE COMMUNITY . A warm and safe place to live in. Quiet, warm and family neighborhood. Interesting opportunity for you and your family. See attach requirements to submit an offer. First and Two Security Deposits.
Great opportunity to live! Gardenview unit ready to move NOW! Gated Heritage 1 Bed/1.5 Baths. s. Tile Floors in living areas and Washer/Dryer in unit and A/C, Refrigerator. Bright unit. Amenities include a nice pool, clubhouse, gym, and Locker room. DONT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THIS DESIRABLE COMMUNITY . A warm and safe place to live in. Quiet, warm and family neighborhood. Interesting opportunity for you and your family. See attach requirements to submit an offer. First and Two Security Deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4354 Northwest 9th Avenue #14-1C - 1 have any available units?
4354 Northwest 9th Avenue #14-1C - 1 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4354 Northwest 9th Avenue #14-1C - 1 have?
Some of 4354 Northwest 9th Avenue #14-1C - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4354 Northwest 9th Avenue #14-1C - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4354 Northwest 9th Avenue #14-1C - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4354 Northwest 9th Avenue #14-1C - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4354 Northwest 9th Avenue #14-1C - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 4354 Northwest 9th Avenue #14-1C - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4354 Northwest 9th Avenue #14-1C - 1 does offer parking.
Does 4354 Northwest 9th Avenue #14-1C - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4354 Northwest 9th Avenue #14-1C - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4354 Northwest 9th Avenue #14-1C - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4354 Northwest 9th Avenue #14-1C - 1 has a pool.
Does 4354 Northwest 9th Avenue #14-1C - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4354 Northwest 9th Avenue #14-1C - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4354 Northwest 9th Avenue #14-1C - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4354 Northwest 9th Avenue #14-1C - 1 has units with dishwashers.
