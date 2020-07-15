All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Find more places like 4334 Northwest 9th Avenue #7-1C - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deerfield Beach, FL
/
4334 Northwest 9th Avenue #7-1C - 1
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:35 AM

4334 Northwest 9th Avenue #7-1C - 1

4334 North Andrews Avenue · (305) 755-2905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Deerfield Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4334 North Andrews Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064
Crystal Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very bright unit in Heritage. You will love live in this community. 1 Beds / 1.5 Baths. 1ST FLOOR UNIT. BRAND NEW RENOVATION IN THIS UNIT. Great unit boasting spacious layout. All new everything including quartz counters, new high end appliances, laminate flooring, gorgeous remodeled bathroom and more. The community is very well located in Deerfield beach with easy access to Highways and shops. Laminate Floors in bedrooms and Living. Freshly painted. Easy to show. Send your offer now, will not be in market so much time. VERY NICE UNIT
Very bright unit in Heritage. You will love live in this community. 1 Beds / 1.5 Baths. 1ST FLOOR UNIT. BRAND NEW RENOVATION IN THIS UNIT. Great unit boasting spacious layout. All new everything including quartz counters, new high end appliances, laminate flooring, gorgeous remodeled bathroom and more. The community is very well located in Deerfield beach with easy access to Highways and shops. Laminate Floors in bedrooms and Living. Freshly painted. Easy to show. Send your offer now, will not be in market so much time. VERY NICE UNIT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4334 Northwest 9th Avenue #7-1C - 1 have any available units?
4334 Northwest 9th Avenue #7-1C - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deerfield Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
Is 4334 Northwest 9th Avenue #7-1C - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4334 Northwest 9th Avenue #7-1C - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4334 Northwest 9th Avenue #7-1C - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4334 Northwest 9th Avenue #7-1C - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 4334 Northwest 9th Avenue #7-1C - 1 offer parking?
No, 4334 Northwest 9th Avenue #7-1C - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4334 Northwest 9th Avenue #7-1C - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4334 Northwest 9th Avenue #7-1C - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4334 Northwest 9th Avenue #7-1C - 1 have a pool?
No, 4334 Northwest 9th Avenue #7-1C - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4334 Northwest 9th Avenue #7-1C - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4334 Northwest 9th Avenue #7-1C - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4334 Northwest 9th Avenue #7-1C - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4334 Northwest 9th Avenue #7-1C - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4334 Northwest 9th Avenue #7-1C - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4334 Northwest 9th Avenue #7-1C - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4334 Northwest 9th Avenue #7-1C - 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Quiet Waters Apartment Homes
11 NW 45th Ave
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Limetree Village
431 SE 13th Ct
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Enclave at Waterways
4359 SW 10th Pl
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Indigo Station
67 SW 12th Ave
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Pavilions at Deer Chase
4400 NW 6th St
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
The Preserve at Deer Creek Apartments
500 Jefferson Dr
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Similar Pages

Deerfield Beach 1 BedroomsDeerfield Beach 2 BedroomsDeerfield Beach Apartments with Balconies
Deerfield Beach Apartments with ParkingDeerfield Beach Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Jupiter, FLNorth Miami, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Deer CreekLakeview
Fairlawn

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity