405 Southwest 13th Place - 110, Building 1

Amenities

on-site laundry air conditioning clubhouse internet access range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry internet access

Spacious 2 bedrooms/ 1 bath unit

Clean, safe family community with close access to shopping and schools

Clean *New* laundry facilities in the clubhouse

Wired for high-speed internet and cable

Comes with Refrigerator and stove/range appliance

Central air conditioning

Rent payment Online



Before coming for a showing, be sure to fill out the free application from the link provided below.



To fill out an application, click the address below or copy and paste into your web browser:



https://drfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/29316



If you have any question, feel free to contact us via phone 754-218-5261 or email rental@gqigroup.com