Last updated July 6 2020 at 9:00 PM

405 Southwest 13th Place - 110, Building 1

405 Southwest 13th Place · (754) 240-8485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

405 Southwest 13th Place, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Broward Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
clubhouse
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
internet access
Spacious 2 bedrooms/ 1 bath unit
Clean, safe family community with close access to shopping and schools
Clean *New* laundry facilities in the clubhouse
Wired for high-speed internet and cable
Comes with Refrigerator and stove/range appliance
Central air conditioning
Rent payment Online

Before coming for a showing, be sure to fill out the free application from the link provided below.

To fill out an application, click the address below or copy and paste into your web browser:

https://drfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/29316

If you have any question, feel free to contact us via phone 754-218-5261 or email rental@gqigroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Southwest 13th Place - 110, Building 1 have any available units?
405 Southwest 13th Place - 110, Building 1 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 Southwest 13th Place - 110, Building 1 have?
Some of 405 Southwest 13th Place - 110, Building 1's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Southwest 13th Place - 110, Building 1 currently offering any rent specials?
405 Southwest 13th Place - 110, Building 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Southwest 13th Place - 110, Building 1 pet-friendly?
No, 405 Southwest 13th Place - 110, Building 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 405 Southwest 13th Place - 110, Building 1 offer parking?
No, 405 Southwest 13th Place - 110, Building 1 does not offer parking.
Does 405 Southwest 13th Place - 110, Building 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Southwest 13th Place - 110, Building 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Southwest 13th Place - 110, Building 1 have a pool?
No, 405 Southwest 13th Place - 110, Building 1 does not have a pool.
Does 405 Southwest 13th Place - 110, Building 1 have accessible units?
No, 405 Southwest 13th Place - 110, Building 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Southwest 13th Place - 110, Building 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Southwest 13th Place - 110, Building 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
