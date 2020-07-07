All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Find more places like 2249 SW 15th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deerfield Beach, FL
/
2249 SW 15th St
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

2249 SW 15th St

2249 Southwest 15th Street · (954) 540-8223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Deerfield Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2249 Southwest 15th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 186 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
MAN GATED COMMUNITY, FULLY FURNISHED, 2/2 BEDROOMS AT DESIRABLE MEADOWRIDGE CONDO WITH POOL/CLUBHOUSE, GARDEN AND AMAZING LAKE VIEW FROM SECOND FLOOR CORNER UNIT. RENTAL IS FULLY FURNISHED AND INCLUDES, CABLE, WATER AND ASSOCIATION FEES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2249 SW 15th St have any available units?
2249 SW 15th St has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2249 SW 15th St have?
Some of 2249 SW 15th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2249 SW 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
2249 SW 15th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2249 SW 15th St pet-friendly?
No, 2249 SW 15th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 2249 SW 15th St offer parking?
No, 2249 SW 15th St does not offer parking.
Does 2249 SW 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2249 SW 15th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2249 SW 15th St have a pool?
Yes, 2249 SW 15th St has a pool.
Does 2249 SW 15th St have accessible units?
No, 2249 SW 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2249 SW 15th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2249 SW 15th St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2249 SW 15th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Indigo Station
67 SW 12th Ave
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Limetree Village
431 SE 13th Ct
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
The Preserve at Deer Creek Apartments
500 Jefferson Dr
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Pavilions at Deer Chase
4400 NW 6th St
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Enclave at Waterways
4359 SW 10th Pl
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Quiet Waters Apartment Homes
11 NW 45th Ave
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Similar Pages

Deerfield Beach 1 BedroomsDeerfield Beach 2 BedroomsDeerfield Beach Apartments with Balconies
Deerfield Beach Apartments with ParkingDeerfield Beach Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Jupiter, FLNorth Miami, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Deer CreekLakeview
Fairlawn

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity