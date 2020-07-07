2249 SW 15th St

MAN GATED COMMUNITY, FULLY FURNISHED, 2/2 BEDROOMS AT DESIRABLE MEADOWRIDGE CONDO WITH POOL/CLUBHOUSE, GARDEN AND AMAZING LAKE VIEW FROM SECOND FLOOR CORNER UNIT. RENTAL IS FULLY FURNISHED AND INCLUDES, CABLE, WATER AND ASSOCIATION FEES.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.