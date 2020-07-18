All apartments in Deerfield Beach
1337 South Dixie Hwy Deerfield Beach, 510
1337 South Dixie Hwy Deerfield Beach, 510
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:01 AM

1337 South Dixie Hwy Deerfield Beach, 510

1337 South Dixie Highway · (754) 240-8485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Deerfield Beach
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

1337 South Dixie Highway, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Broward Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 3

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Spacious 2 bedrooms/ 1 bath unit
Clean, safe family community with close access to shopping and schools
Clean *New* laundry facilities in the clubhouse
Wired for high-speed internet and cable
Comes with Refrigerator and stove/range appliance
Central air conditioning
Rent payment Online

Before coming for a showing, be sure to fill out the free application from the link provided below.

To fill out an application, click the address below or copy and paste into your web browser:

https://drfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/29316

If you have any question, feel free to contact us via phone 754-218-5261 or email rental@gqigroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1337 South Dixie Hwy Deerfield Beach, 510 have any available units?
1337 South Dixie Hwy Deerfield Beach, 510 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1337 South Dixie Hwy Deerfield Beach, 510 have?
Some of 1337 South Dixie Hwy Deerfield Beach, 510's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1337 South Dixie Hwy Deerfield Beach, 510 currently offering any rent specials?
1337 South Dixie Hwy Deerfield Beach, 510 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1337 South Dixie Hwy Deerfield Beach, 510 pet-friendly?
No, 1337 South Dixie Hwy Deerfield Beach, 510 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 1337 South Dixie Hwy Deerfield Beach, 510 offer parking?
Yes, 1337 South Dixie Hwy Deerfield Beach, 510 offers parking.
Does 1337 South Dixie Hwy Deerfield Beach, 510 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1337 South Dixie Hwy Deerfield Beach, 510 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1337 South Dixie Hwy Deerfield Beach, 510 have a pool?
No, 1337 South Dixie Hwy Deerfield Beach, 510 does not have a pool.
Does 1337 South Dixie Hwy Deerfield Beach, 510 have accessible units?
No, 1337 South Dixie Hwy Deerfield Beach, 510 does not have accessible units.
Does 1337 South Dixie Hwy Deerfield Beach, 510 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1337 South Dixie Hwy Deerfield Beach, 510 does not have units with dishwashers.
