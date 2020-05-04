All apartments in DeBary
Last updated May 4 2020

612 VIA CHRIS COURT

612 Via Chris Ct · No Longer Available
Location

612 Via Chris Ct, DeBary, FL 32713
Riviera Bella

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** Special - $1000 off first month's rent with move-in by 4/20/20 *** Don’t miss out on this charming home! Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain. Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 VIA CHRIS COURT have any available units?
612 VIA CHRIS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeBary, FL.
What amenities does 612 VIA CHRIS COURT have?
Some of 612 VIA CHRIS COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 VIA CHRIS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
612 VIA CHRIS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 VIA CHRIS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 612 VIA CHRIS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeBary.
Does 612 VIA CHRIS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 612 VIA CHRIS COURT offers parking.
Does 612 VIA CHRIS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 VIA CHRIS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 VIA CHRIS COURT have a pool?
No, 612 VIA CHRIS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 612 VIA CHRIS COURT have accessible units?
No, 612 VIA CHRIS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 612 VIA CHRIS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 VIA CHRIS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 612 VIA CHRIS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 VIA CHRIS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

