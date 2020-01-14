Rent Calculator
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM
Location
49 Madera Road, DeBary, FL 32713
Plantation Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
DeBary Classic Home - Freshly painted, 2Br/1Ba, bonus room, Big glass florida room. Carport, workshop room, hugh screened porch. Large yard.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5424776)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 49 Madera Rd have any available units?
49 Madera Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeBary, FL
.
Is 49 Madera Rd currently offering any rent specials?
49 Madera Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Madera Rd pet-friendly?
No, 49 Madera Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeBary
.
Does 49 Madera Rd offer parking?
Yes, 49 Madera Rd offers parking.
Does 49 Madera Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Madera Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Madera Rd have a pool?
No, 49 Madera Rd does not have a pool.
Does 49 Madera Rd have accessible units?
No, 49 Madera Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Madera Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Madera Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Madera Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Madera Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
