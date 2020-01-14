All apartments in DeBary
Find more places like 49 Madera Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeBary, FL
/
49 Madera Rd
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

49 Madera Rd

49 Madera Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeBary
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

49 Madera Road, DeBary, FL 32713
Plantation Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
DeBary Classic Home - Freshly painted, 2Br/1Ba, bonus room, Big glass florida room. Carport, workshop room, hugh screened porch. Large yard.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5424776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Madera Rd have any available units?
49 Madera Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeBary, FL.
Is 49 Madera Rd currently offering any rent specials?
49 Madera Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Madera Rd pet-friendly?
No, 49 Madera Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeBary.
Does 49 Madera Rd offer parking?
Yes, 49 Madera Rd offers parking.
Does 49 Madera Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Madera Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Madera Rd have a pool?
No, 49 Madera Rd does not have a pool.
Does 49 Madera Rd have accessible units?
No, 49 Madera Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Madera Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Madera Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Madera Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Madera Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

DeBary 2 BedroomsDeBary Apartments with Hardwood Floors
DeBary Apartments with PoolDeBary Apartments with Washer-Dryer
DeBary Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FL
Daytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus