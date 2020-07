Amenities

433 QUAIL HILL DRIVE Available 06/01/19 EXECUTIVE HOME DEBARY GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB - BEAUTIFUL POOL - POOL CARE INCLUDED - THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS LOCATED IN DEBARY GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB.



PLEASE CALL OR TEXT

KAREN GUARDINO, REALTOR

386-747-9295 TO VIEW



WHEN YOU WALK IN THE FRONT DOOR YOU WILL BE GREETED WITH A PANORAMIC VIEW OF THE POOL WITH TRANQUIL WATERFALL FEATURES. STACKABLE SLIDING DOORS OPEN UP TO ENHANCE THE AMBIANCE.



HOME FEATURES 4 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE.

one bedroom has double glass doors that could be used for an office.



INSIDE UTILITY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER. EAT IN KITCHEN WITH TOP OF THE LINE NEWER STAINLESS KITCHEN APPLIANCES.



FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM.

FAMILY ROOM FEATURES CUSTOM BUILT INS.



HOME HAS WATER FILTRATION SYSTEM FOR THE CLEANEST DRINKING WATER - PERFECT FOR COOKING AND CLEANING.



THERE IS ACCESS TO THE POOL AREA FROM HALLWAY, FAMILY ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM.



PLANTATION SHUTTERS AND BLINDS, NEW WOOD FLOORING AND NEW CARPETING.



CROWN MOLDING THROUGHOUT



MASTER BATHROOM HAS 2 SINKS, SEPARATE SHOWER AND GARDEN TUB.



HOME IS NEAT AND CLEAN AND READY FOR OCCANCY.



PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE



LARGE PATIO FOR RELAXING BY THE POOL.



POOL CARE IS INCLUDED WITH THE RENT. TENANTS TO MAINTAIN LAWN. POOL/SPA IS NOT HEATED.



BEAUTIFUL HOME



OWNER WILL CONSIDER A SMALL PET WITH NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE



NO SMOKERS



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1993177)