All apartments in DeBary
Find more places like 417 Havilland Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeBary, FL
/
417 Havilland Ct
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

417 Havilland Ct

417 Havilland Court · (407) 323-9244
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
DeBary
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

417 Havilland Court, DeBary, FL 32713
Debary Plantation

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 417 Havilland Ct · Avail. now

$1,995

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Debary Country Club 3 Bed 2 Bath Pool Home!! - Located on quiet cul-de-sac and desirable DEBARY GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB This 3 bedroom, 2 bath Waterford Quality Pool home has all the features and upgrades you're looking for. Beautiful brick home boasts spacious rooms, a separate Formal Living and Dining Room and is complimented by large double pane windows that provide plenty of natural lighting. The gourmet kitchen has gorgeous Quartz countertops with inlaid sink and Moen hardware, along with an eat-in space great for morning coffee or evening dinners. The Master Bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, spa tub, his/hers closets, upgraded tile and patio sliders to your screened lanai and pool. The complimenting bedrooms are nicely sized for your family and out of town visitors. Outside you'll find the oversized lot with mature landscaping and screened lanai with pool has a child safety fence and is a great space for entertaining. Home is in a top-rated school district with easy access to shopping, restaurants and major highways. Brand New Carrier AC unit just installed Lawn and Pool service included

(RLNE5967072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Havilland Ct have any available units?
417 Havilland Ct has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 417 Havilland Ct have?
Some of 417 Havilland Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Havilland Ct currently offering any rent specials?
417 Havilland Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Havilland Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 Havilland Ct is pet friendly.
Does 417 Havilland Ct offer parking?
No, 417 Havilland Ct does not offer parking.
Does 417 Havilland Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Havilland Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Havilland Ct have a pool?
Yes, 417 Havilland Ct has a pool.
Does 417 Havilland Ct have accessible units?
No, 417 Havilland Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Havilland Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Havilland Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 Havilland Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 417 Havilland Ct has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 417 Havilland Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

DeBary 2 Bedroom ApartmentsDeBary Apartments with Garages
DeBary Apartments with GymsDeBary Apartments with Washer-Dryers
DeBary Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLEdgewood, FLCocoa, FLSharpes, FLHaines City, FL
Mascotte, FLDeltona, FLHeathrow, FLForest City, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLSouth Daytona, FLTitusville, FLWekiwa Springs, FLWildwood, FLMerritt Island, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity