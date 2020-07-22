417 Havilland Ct

Amenities

Debary Country Club 3 Bed 2 Bath Pool Home!! - Located on quiet cul-de-sac and desirable DEBARY GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB This 3 bedroom, 2 bath Waterford Quality Pool home has all the features and upgrades you're looking for. Beautiful brick home boasts spacious rooms, a separate Formal Living and Dining Room and is complimented by large double pane windows that provide plenty of natural lighting. The gourmet kitchen has gorgeous Quartz countertops with inlaid sink and Moen hardware, along with an eat-in space great for morning coffee or evening dinners. The Master Bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, spa tub, his/hers closets, upgraded tile and patio sliders to your screened lanai and pool. The complimenting bedrooms are nicely sized for your family and out of town visitors. Outside you'll find the oversized lot with mature landscaping and screened lanai with pool has a child safety fence and is a great space for entertaining. Home is in a top-rated school district with easy access to shopping, restaurants and major highways. Brand New Carrier AC unit just installed Lawn and Pool service included



