Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in DeBary
Find more places like 241 Auga Vista Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeBary, FL
/
241 Auga Vista Dr
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:25 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
241 Auga Vista Dr
241 Agua Vista Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeBary
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
241 Agua Vista Street, DeBary, FL 32713
Plantation Estates
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath in DeBary - Two bedrooms onebath large property. Just a minute from I-4, Sunrail and Sanford. Nice large yard. No smokers, no pets. Rental insurance required
(RLNE2022853)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 241 Auga Vista Dr have any available units?
241 Auga Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeBary, FL
.
Is 241 Auga Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
241 Auga Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Auga Vista Dr pet-friendly?
No, 241 Auga Vista Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeBary
.
Does 241 Auga Vista Dr offer parking?
No, 241 Auga Vista Dr does not offer parking.
Does 241 Auga Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Auga Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Auga Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 241 Auga Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 241 Auga Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 241 Auga Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Auga Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 Auga Vista Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 241 Auga Vista Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 Auga Vista Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
DeBary 2 Bedrooms
DeBary Apartments with Hardwood Floors
DeBary Apartments with Pool
DeBary Apartments with Washer-Dryer
DeBary Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Ocala, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Maitland, FL
Apopka, FL
Minneola, FL
The Villages, FL
Titusville, FL
Conway, FL
Eustis, FL
Meadow Woods, FL
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Cocoa, FL
Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
Loughman, FL
De Leon Springs, FL
Mascotte, FL
Wildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FL
Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
Poinciana, FL
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
Groveland, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
College of Central Florida
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus