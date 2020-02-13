222 CLARA VISTA STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

THIS 3 BED 2 BATH PLUS ONE CAR GARAGE IS A MUST SEE.

TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT ALONG WITH MANY UPGRADES.

LARGE FULLY FENCED-IN YARD.

IN PRIVATE BACKYARD .

SUPER QUITE STREET, CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS.