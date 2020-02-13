Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in DeBary
Find more places like 222 CLARA VISTA STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeBary, FL
/
222 CLARA VISTA STREET
Last updated February 13 2020 at 2:56 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
222 CLARA VISTA STREET
222 Clara Vista Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeBary
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
222 Clara Vista Street, DeBary, FL 32713
Plantation Estates
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THIS 3 BED 2 BATH PLUS ONE CAR GARAGE IS A MUST SEE.
TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT ALONG WITH MANY UPGRADES.
LARGE FULLY FENCED-IN YARD.
IN PRIVATE BACKYARD .
SUPER QUITE STREET, CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 222 CLARA VISTA STREET have any available units?
222 CLARA VISTA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeBary, FL
.
What amenities does 222 CLARA VISTA STREET have?
Some of 222 CLARA VISTA STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 222 CLARA VISTA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
222 CLARA VISTA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 CLARA VISTA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 222 CLARA VISTA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeBary
.
Does 222 CLARA VISTA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 222 CLARA VISTA STREET offers parking.
Does 222 CLARA VISTA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 CLARA VISTA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 CLARA VISTA STREET have a pool?
No, 222 CLARA VISTA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 222 CLARA VISTA STREET have accessible units?
No, 222 CLARA VISTA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 222 CLARA VISTA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 CLARA VISTA STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 CLARA VISTA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 CLARA VISTA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
DeBary 2 Bedrooms
DeBary Apartments with Hardwood Floors
DeBary Apartments with Pool
DeBary Apartments with Washer-Dryer
DeBary Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Ocala, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Maitland, FL
Apopka, FL
Minneola, FL
The Villages, FL
Titusville, FL
Conway, FL
Eustis, FL
Meadow Woods, FL
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Cocoa, FL
Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
Loughman, FL
De Leon Springs, FL
Mascotte, FL
Wildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FL
Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
Poinciana, FL
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
Groveland, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
College of Central Florida
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus