All apartments in DeBary
Find more places like 145 Angeles Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeBary, FL
/
145 Angeles Rd
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

145 Angeles Rd

145 Angeles Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
DeBary
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

145 Angeles Road, DeBary, FL 32713
Plantation Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
145 Angeles Rd Available 03/06/20 Excellent 1 Bed 1 Bath Remodelled Home OPEN HOUSE FRI MAR 6th 4-5PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.

Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted. Come check out our Open House Friday March 6th 4-5PM.

Enjoy living in a this 1 bedroom house with a huge yard, central air and large screened in porch in the backyard for those beautiful nights.

The cost to move in is $899 first month and $899 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $40 dollar a month per pet rent and a $250 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.

Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.

Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.

(RLNE2813706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Angeles Rd have any available units?
145 Angeles Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeBary, FL.
What amenities does 145 Angeles Rd have?
Some of 145 Angeles Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Angeles Rd currently offering any rent specials?
145 Angeles Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Angeles Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 Angeles Rd is pet friendly.
Does 145 Angeles Rd offer parking?
Yes, 145 Angeles Rd offers parking.
Does 145 Angeles Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Angeles Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Angeles Rd have a pool?
No, 145 Angeles Rd does not have a pool.
Does 145 Angeles Rd have accessible units?
No, 145 Angeles Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Angeles Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Angeles Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Angeles Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 145 Angeles Rd has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

DeBary 2 BedroomsDeBary Apartments with Hardwood Floors
DeBary Apartments with PoolDeBary Apartments with Washer-Dryer
DeBary Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FL
Daytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus