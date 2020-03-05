Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

145 Angeles Rd Available 03/06/20 Excellent 1 Bed 1 Bath Remodelled Home OPEN HOUSE FRI MAR 6th 4-5PM



Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted. Come check out our Open House Friday March 6th 4-5PM.



Enjoy living in a this 1 bedroom house with a huge yard, central air and large screened in porch in the backyard for those beautiful nights.



The cost to move in is $899 first month and $899 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $40 dollar a month per pet rent and a $250 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.



The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties.







