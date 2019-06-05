Listing Agent: Han Mya Peng (407) 432-2396 myapeng@gmail.com - Ready move in beautiful spacious home owner just remodel inside with updated appliances, including wash and dryer. Lots of space in backyard and no HOA.
(RLNE4099513)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 144 Coronado Rd have any available units?
144 Coronado Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeBary, FL.
Is 144 Coronado Rd currently offering any rent specials?
144 Coronado Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.