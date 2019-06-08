All apartments in DeBary
140 Deleon Road
140 Deleon Road

140 Deleon Road · No Longer Available
Location

140 Deleon Road, DeBary, FL 32713
Plantation Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
140 Deleon Road Available 07/01/19 2/1 For Rent in Debary for $975/mo - APPLICATION PENDING - ***VIEWINGS WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON***

We are not currently accepting Section 8.

Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.

First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.

YEAR BUILT: 1951
SCREEN PORCH: Yes
FLORIDA ROOM: Yes
STORAGE SHED: Yes
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Hooks Ups in Utility Room
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: Tile
FENCED YARD: Yes

POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy
WATER COMPANY: Well on Property
CITY SEWER or SEPTIC: Septic
SCHOOLS:
-ELEMENTARY: Debary Elementary
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: River Springs Middle
-HIGH SCHOOL: University High
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
HEATING: Central
OTHER FEATURES:

(RLNE4928892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Deleon Road have any available units?
140 Deleon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeBary, FL.
What amenities does 140 Deleon Road have?
Some of 140 Deleon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Deleon Road currently offering any rent specials?
140 Deleon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Deleon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Deleon Road is pet friendly.
Does 140 Deleon Road offer parking?
No, 140 Deleon Road does not offer parking.
Does 140 Deleon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Deleon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Deleon Road have a pool?
Yes, 140 Deleon Road has a pool.
Does 140 Deleon Road have accessible units?
No, 140 Deleon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Deleon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Deleon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Deleon Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 140 Deleon Road has units with air conditioning.
