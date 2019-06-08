Amenities
140 Deleon Road Available 07/01/19 2/1 For Rent in Debary for $975/mo - APPLICATION PENDING - ***VIEWINGS WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON***
We are not currently accepting Section 8.
Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.
First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.
YEAR BUILT: 1951
SCREEN PORCH: Yes
FLORIDA ROOM: Yes
STORAGE SHED: Yes
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Hooks Ups in Utility Room
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: Tile
FENCED YARD: Yes
POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy
WATER COMPANY: Well on Property
CITY SEWER or SEPTIC: Septic
SCHOOLS:
-ELEMENTARY: Debary Elementary
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: River Springs Middle
-HIGH SCHOOL: University High
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
HEATING: Central
OTHER FEATURES:
(RLNE4928892)