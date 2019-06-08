Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

140 Deleon Road Available 07/01/19 2/1 For Rent in Debary for $975/mo - APPLICATION PENDING - ***VIEWINGS WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON***



We are not currently accepting Section 8.



Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.



First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.



YEAR BUILT: 1951

SCREEN PORCH: Yes

FLORIDA ROOM: Yes

STORAGE SHED: Yes

FIRE PLACE: No

WASHER/DRYER: Hooks Ups in Utility Room

POOL: No

HOT WATER HEATER: Electric

FLOOR COVERING: Tile

FENCED YARD: Yes



POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy

WATER COMPANY: Well on Property

CITY SEWER or SEPTIC: Septic

SCHOOLS:

-ELEMENTARY: Debary Elementary

-MIDDLE SCHOOL: River Springs Middle

-HIGH SCHOOL: University High

AIR CONDITIONING: Central

HEATING: Central

OTHER FEATURES:



(RLNE4928892)