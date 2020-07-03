Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Osprey Landings.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
basketball court
business center
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
accessible
bbq/grill
car wash area
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL. Set on professionally landscaped lawns, our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Daytona Beach, FL, provide modern comforts in peaceful surroundings. A tropical escape just moments away from shopping and the beach, our welcoming community boasts comfortable finishes and amenities that are perfectly suited to fit your active and busy lifestyle. Your new home is conveniently located in the heart of suburban Daytona Beach. Its the perfect choice for renters who want easy access to the city with the privacy of living in their own oasis with lakeside views.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55
Deposit: $300.00 up to One Month
Move-in Fees: Admin fee $150.00
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Up to 40lbs. Restricted breeds: Boxer, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Siberian Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Doberman Pinscher, Chow Chow, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, Akita, Pit Bull *American Staffordshire Terrier, *American Pit Bull Terrier, *Staffordshire Bull Terrier
Cats
fee: $150
limit: 2
restrictions: Domestic, up to 20lbs
Parking Details: Two spaces for each apartment.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Osprey Landings have any available units?
Osprey Landings offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $969 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,149. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Osprey Landings have?
Some of Osprey Landings's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Osprey Landings currently offering any rent specials?
Osprey Landings is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Osprey Landings pet-friendly?
Yes, Osprey Landings is pet friendly.
Does Osprey Landings offer parking?
Yes, Osprey Landings offers parking.
Does Osprey Landings have units with washers and dryers?
No, Osprey Landings does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Osprey Landings have a pool?
Yes, Osprey Landings has a pool.
Does Osprey Landings have accessible units?
Yes, Osprey Landings has accessible units.
Does Osprey Landings have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Osprey Landings has units with dishwashers.
Does Osprey Landings have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Osprey Landings has units with air conditioning.