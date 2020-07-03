Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities cable included ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning furnished bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed basketball court business center 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access tennis court accessible pet friendly bbq/grill car wash area cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving

Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL. Set on professionally landscaped lawns, our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Daytona Beach, FL, provide modern comforts in peaceful surroundings. A tropical escape just moments away from shopping and the beach, our welcoming community boasts comfortable finishes and amenities that are perfectly suited to fit your active and busy lifestyle. Your new home is conveniently located in the heart of suburban Daytona Beach. Its the perfect choice for renters who want easy access to the city with the privacy of living in their own oasis with lakeside views.