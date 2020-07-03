All apartments in Daytona Beach
Find more places like Osprey Landings.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Daytona Beach, FL
/
Osprey Landings
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Osprey Landings

Open Now until 5pm
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd · (386) 210-7264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Daytona Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32119

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Cabana - 1

$969

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Cabana - 2

$1,069

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Sand Castle - 1

$1,149

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Sand Castle - 2

$1,249

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Osprey Landings.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
basketball court
business center
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
tennis court
accessible
pet friendly
bbq/grill
car wash area
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL. Set on professionally landscaped lawns, our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Daytona Beach, FL, provide modern comforts in peaceful surroundings. A tropical escape just moments away from shopping and the beach, our welcoming community boasts comfortable finishes and amenities that are perfectly suited to fit your active and busy lifestyle. Your new home is conveniently located in the heart of suburban Daytona Beach. Its the perfect choice for renters who want easy access to the city with the privacy of living in their own oasis with lakeside views.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55
Deposit: $300.00 up to One Month
Move-in Fees: Admin fee $150.00
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Up to 40lbs. Restricted breeds: Boxer, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Siberian Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Doberman Pinscher, Chow Chow, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, Akita, Pit Bull *American Staffordshire Terrier, *American Pit Bull Terrier, *Staffordshire Bull Terrier
Cats
fee: $150
limit: 2
restrictions: Domestic, up to 20lbs
Parking Details: Two spaces for each apartment.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Osprey Landings have any available units?
Osprey Landings offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $969 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,149. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Osprey Landings have?
Some of Osprey Landings's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Osprey Landings currently offering any rent specials?
Osprey Landings is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Osprey Landings pet-friendly?
Yes, Osprey Landings is pet friendly.
Does Osprey Landings offer parking?
Yes, Osprey Landings offers parking.
Does Osprey Landings have units with washers and dryers?
No, Osprey Landings does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Osprey Landings have a pool?
Yes, Osprey Landings has a pool.
Does Osprey Landings have accessible units?
Yes, Osprey Landings has accessible units.
Does Osprey Landings have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Osprey Landings has units with dishwashers.
Does Osprey Landings have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Osprey Landings has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Osprey Landings?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Icon One Daytona
1820 Legends Ln
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive
Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Similar Pages

Daytona Beach 1 BedroomsDaytona Beach 2 Bedrooms
Daytona Beach Apartments with ParkingDaytona Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Daytona Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Daytona

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity