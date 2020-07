Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access

Welcome to Nova Wood Apartments, your home for country living combined with city convenience in Daytona Beach, Florida. Our beautifully manicured, single-story community is situated near many major roadways and is just minutes from Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Airport, Daytona Beach State College and more!Choose your perfect fit from our variety one and two-bedroom apartment homes. All Nova Wood homes are pet-friendly with private entrances, fenced-in patios, built-in bookcases and extra attic storage space. Select units feature washer and dryer connections for your convenience. Step outside your home to enjoy our fantastic community amenities including on-site laundry facilities, picnic areas and ample green space!