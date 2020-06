Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

MOVE IN READY! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit for rent at Newport Condominiums. This is a water front community with views of the Intercoastal Waterway. Unit features brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout the kitchen, living and dining area. Community is located within minutes from the beautiful shores of Daytona Beach. Easy access to major roadways and highways. This is a second floor unit. Community features a laundry facility and private dock.