Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One of a kind detached bungalow with a huge, front paver deck is one you won't want to let get away!! This beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath apartment offers a Modern and elegant gourmet kitchen equipped with tasteful cream kitchen cabinets adorned with crown molding, granite counter tops, back splash and stainless-steel appliances. New A/C, New bathrooms, floors, light fixtures, baseboards, window blinds, new plumbing and new water heater and much much more!