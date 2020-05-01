All apartments in Daytona Beach
Last updated November 23 2019 at 4:31 AM

715 S Beach Street

715 South Beach Street · (386) 527-9787
Location

715 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 114D · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 1st floor condo with harbour view. 2/2 with Split floorplan; Upgraded white kitchen cabinetry, Stainless steel appliances & granite counters. Lots of closet space. Tile & carpet. Screened lanai. Hurricane shutters. This condo complex has lots of waterfront coverage. Clubhouse, heated pool, board walk on river with benches. Walk to restaurants, shopping, library & ball field! Pet restrictions. First, last & security required. Background check, Income & rental history verification. Assoc approval required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 S Beach Street have any available units?
715 S Beach Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 715 S Beach Street have?
Some of 715 S Beach Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 S Beach Street currently offering any rent specials?
715 S Beach Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 S Beach Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 S Beach Street is pet friendly.
Does 715 S Beach Street offer parking?
No, 715 S Beach Street does not offer parking.
Does 715 S Beach Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 S Beach Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 S Beach Street have a pool?
Yes, 715 S Beach Street has a pool.
Does 715 S Beach Street have accessible units?
No, 715 S Beach Street does not have accessible units.
Does 715 S Beach Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 S Beach Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 715 S Beach Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 S Beach Street does not have units with air conditioning.
