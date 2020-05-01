715 S Beach Street

Amenities
Gorgeous 1st floor condo with harbour view. 2/2 with Split floorplan; Upgraded white kitchen cabinetry, Stainless steel appliances & granite counters. Lots of closet space. Tile & carpet. Screened lanai. Hurricane shutters. This condo complex has lots of waterfront coverage. Clubhouse, heated pool, board walk on river with benches. Walk to restaurants, shopping, library & ball field! Pet restrictions. First, last & security required. Background check, Income & rental history verification. Assoc approval required.