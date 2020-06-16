All apartments in Daytona Beach
Find more places like 516 Phoenix Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Daytona Beach, FL
/
516 Phoenix Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:52 PM

516 Phoenix Avenue

516 Phoenix Avenue · (904) 326-3178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Daytona Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

516 Phoenix Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1800467

Come tour this one bed, one bath home today! This unit has 500 square feet of space, with amenities including refrigerator, oven and wooden floors. Minutes away from US-1.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.jacksonville@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Phoenix Avenue have any available units?
516 Phoenix Avenue has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 516 Phoenix Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
516 Phoenix Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Phoenix Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 516 Phoenix Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daytona Beach.
Does 516 Phoenix Avenue offer parking?
No, 516 Phoenix Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 516 Phoenix Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Phoenix Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Phoenix Avenue have a pool?
No, 516 Phoenix Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 516 Phoenix Avenue have accessible units?
No, 516 Phoenix Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Phoenix Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 Phoenix Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Phoenix Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Phoenix Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 516 Phoenix Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32119
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir
Daytona Beach, FL 32119
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Similar Pages

Daytona Beach 1 BedroomsDaytona Beach 2 Bedrooms
Daytona Beach Apartments with ParkingDaytona Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Daytona Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Daytona

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity