Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

400 Margie Ln.

400 Margie Lane · (407) 999-6791
Location

400 Margie Lane, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Daytona Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 400 Margie Ln. · Avail. Sep 4

$1,200

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1508 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
on-site laundry
400 Margie Ln. Available 09/04/20 ***PRICE CUT*** LAKE FRONT HOME FOR RENT IN DAYTONA - ***PRICE CUT*** LAKE FRONT HOME FOR RENT IN DAYTONA
400 MARGIE LANE
DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114
Rent: $1,200/month
4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms
Lake front property with gorgeous views. That picture of the lake is from your backyard. Nice flooring throughout the home and plenty of space for your entire family. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is owned and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (407) 999-6791. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person 18 and older living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $1,300, leasing fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on contents of application, an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one month’s rent may apply. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE3784431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Margie Ln. have any available units?
400 Margie Ln. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 Margie Ln. have?
Some of 400 Margie Ln.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Margie Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
400 Margie Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Margie Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Margie Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 400 Margie Ln. offer parking?
No, 400 Margie Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 400 Margie Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Margie Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Margie Ln. have a pool?
No, 400 Margie Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 400 Margie Ln. have accessible units?
Yes, 400 Margie Ln. has accessible units.
Does 400 Margie Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Margie Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Margie Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Margie Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
