All apartments in Daytona Beach
Find more places like 277 Catriona Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Daytona Beach, FL
/
277 Catriona Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:11 AM

277 Catriona Drive

277 Catriona Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Daytona Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

277 Catriona Drive, Daytona Beach, FL 32124
Lionspaw

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great townhome in LPGA, ready now. Open floor plan with large bedrooms. Kitchen has beautiful hardwood cabinets and an eat in area plus snack bar. Backs up to preserve and is private.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 Catriona Drive have any available units?
277 Catriona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Daytona Beach, FL.
Is 277 Catriona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
277 Catriona Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 Catriona Drive pet-friendly?
No, 277 Catriona Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daytona Beach.
Does 277 Catriona Drive offer parking?
No, 277 Catriona Drive does not offer parking.
Does 277 Catriona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 277 Catriona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 Catriona Drive have a pool?
No, 277 Catriona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 277 Catriona Drive have accessible units?
No, 277 Catriona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 277 Catriona Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 277 Catriona Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 277 Catriona Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 277 Catriona Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32119
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Similar Pages

Daytona Beach 1 BedroomsDaytona Beach 2 Bedrooms
Daytona Beach Apartments with ParkingDaytona Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Daytona Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Daytona

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus