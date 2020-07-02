All apartments in Daytona Beach
Find more places like
1825 N Atlantic Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Daytona Beach, FL
/
1825 N Atlantic Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:10 AM

1825 N Atlantic Avenue

1825 North Atlantic Avenue · (386) 527-3943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Daytona Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1825 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Ortona

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 957 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1825 N Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
1825 N Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1825 N Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1825 N Atlantic Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 N Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1825 N Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daytona Beach.
Does 1825 N Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
No, 1825 N Atlantic Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1825 N Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 N Atlantic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 N Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 1825 N Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1825 N Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1825 N Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 N Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1825 N Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1825 N Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1825 N Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Icon One Daytona
1820 Legends Ln
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32119
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Similar Pages

Daytona Beach 1 BedroomsDaytona Beach 2 BedroomsDaytona Beach Apartments with ParkingDaytona Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsDaytona Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Daytona

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-WorldwideOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus