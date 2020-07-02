Sign Up
Home
/
Daytona Beach, FL
/
1825 N Atlantic Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:10 AM
Check Availability
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1825 N Atlantic Avenue
1825 North Atlantic Avenue
·
(386) 527-3943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1825 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Ortona
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
2 Bedrooms
Unit 207 · Avail. now
$1,100
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 957 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1825 N Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
1825 N Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 1825 N Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1825 N Atlantic Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 N Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1825 N Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Daytona Beach
.
Does 1825 N Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
No, 1825 N Atlantic Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1825 N Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 N Atlantic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 N Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 1825 N Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1825 N Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1825 N Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 N Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1825 N Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1825 N Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1825 N Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
