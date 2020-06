Amenities

range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities

If you have been looking for the perfect and affordable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Daytona Beach, look no further. We have just put this great Daytona Beach Golf and & Country Club condo on the market for you. This property is centrally located for you convenience and easy access to I4, I95 and perfect for education access. We have it priced to sell, will not stay on mkt long. Do not let this one get away.