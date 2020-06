Amenities

Spacious and tastefully furnished 1 bedroom condo on the Halifax River available for rent.. Top floor, South unit with views of not only the Ocean and beachside Daytona, this unit also looks out over the bridges of Daytona Beach and downtown Daytona. Updated kitchen finishes include granite counters, maple cabinetry and appliances. Washer and dryer equipped too! Private balcony, and deeded parking space. Water, garbage removal and basic cable included in rent.