Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

144 S. Halifax Ave #66

144 South Halifax Avenue · (386) 255-8585
Location

144 South Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 144 S. Halifax Ave #66 · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 981 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Location, Location, Location. - Beachside Condo on Halifax in Daytona Beach with an AMAZING riverfront pool. The kitchen includes brand new stainless steel appliances. The spacious living room is light and bright and features tile floors throughout. Both bedrooms are spacious and located on the second floor. Unit Includes water, sewer, garbage, and lawn care. Laundry in building on-site. Just blocks from the beach and close to transportation.

$150.00 Administrative Fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5787700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 S. Halifax Ave #66 have any available units?
144 S. Halifax Ave #66 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 144 S. Halifax Ave #66 currently offering any rent specials?
144 S. Halifax Ave #66 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 S. Halifax Ave #66 pet-friendly?
No, 144 S. Halifax Ave #66 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daytona Beach.
Does 144 S. Halifax Ave #66 offer parking?
No, 144 S. Halifax Ave #66 does not offer parking.
Does 144 S. Halifax Ave #66 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 S. Halifax Ave #66 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 S. Halifax Ave #66 have a pool?
Yes, 144 S. Halifax Ave #66 has a pool.
Does 144 S. Halifax Ave #66 have accessible units?
No, 144 S. Halifax Ave #66 does not have accessible units.
Does 144 S. Halifax Ave #66 have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 S. Halifax Ave #66 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 S. Halifax Ave #66 have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 S. Halifax Ave #66 does not have units with air conditioning.
