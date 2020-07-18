144 S. Halifax Ave #66

Amenities

Location, Location, Location. - Beachside Condo on Halifax in Daytona Beach with an AMAZING riverfront pool. The kitchen includes brand new stainless steel appliances. The spacious living room is light and bright and features tile floors throughout. Both bedrooms are spacious and located on the second floor. Unit Includes water, sewer, garbage, and lawn care. Laundry in building on-site. Just blocks from the beach and close to transportation.



$150.00 Administrative Fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5787700)