All apartments in Daytona Beach
Find more places like 144 Huckleberry Branch Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Daytona Beach, FL
/
144 Huckleberry Branch Court
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

144 Huckleberry Branch Court

144 Huckleberry Branch Court · (904) 326-3178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Daytona Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

144 Huckleberry Branch Court, Daytona Beach, FL 32124

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3012 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1616218

Come tour this three bed, two and a half bath home today! This unit has 3012 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, stainless steel appliances, carpet, vaulted ceilings, ample closet space and washer/dryer hookups. With access to an attached garage and a large backyard. Minutes away from I-95. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.jacksonville@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.
|Amenities: Carpet,High Vaulted Ceilings,Large backyard,Sweeping view
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Huckleberry Branch Court have any available units?
144 Huckleberry Branch Court has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 144 Huckleberry Branch Court have?
Some of 144 Huckleberry Branch Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Huckleberry Branch Court currently offering any rent specials?
144 Huckleberry Branch Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Huckleberry Branch Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 144 Huckleberry Branch Court is pet friendly.
Does 144 Huckleberry Branch Court offer parking?
Yes, 144 Huckleberry Branch Court does offer parking.
Does 144 Huckleberry Branch Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Huckleberry Branch Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Huckleberry Branch Court have a pool?
No, 144 Huckleberry Branch Court does not have a pool.
Does 144 Huckleberry Branch Court have accessible units?
No, 144 Huckleberry Branch Court does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Huckleberry Branch Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 Huckleberry Branch Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Huckleberry Branch Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 Huckleberry Branch Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 144 Huckleberry Branch Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32119
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Similar Pages

Daytona Beach 1 BedroomsDaytona Beach 2 Bedrooms
Daytona Beach Apartments with ParkingDaytona Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Daytona Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Daytona

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity