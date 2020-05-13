All apartments in Daytona Beach
Find more places like 1401 S Palmetto Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Daytona Beach, FL
/
1401 S Palmetto Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:12 AM

1401 S Palmetto Avenue

1401 South Palmetto Avenue · (386) 931-0515
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Daytona Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1401 South Palmetto Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Country Club Harbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Nice studio apartment with in-unit laundry available June 2020. Water, basic cable and internet included. Located at The Preserve at River's Edge complex, it offers 24-hour security, community pool, hot tub, community room and exercise room. Other amenities include playground area, barbecue grills, picnic benches and car wash area. No pets. $2,500 Gross Monthly verifiable income and $1,500 security deposit required to rent this property. All information and measurements recorded in the MLS are intended to be accurate, but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 S Palmetto Avenue have any available units?
1401 S Palmetto Avenue has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1401 S Palmetto Avenue have?
Some of 1401 S Palmetto Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 S Palmetto Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1401 S Palmetto Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 S Palmetto Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1401 S Palmetto Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daytona Beach.
Does 1401 S Palmetto Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1401 S Palmetto Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1401 S Palmetto Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 S Palmetto Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 S Palmetto Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1401 S Palmetto Avenue has a pool.
Does 1401 S Palmetto Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1401 S Palmetto Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 S Palmetto Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 S Palmetto Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 S Palmetto Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 S Palmetto Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1401 S Palmetto Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir
Daytona Beach, FL 32119
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Similar Pages

Daytona Beach 1 BedroomsDaytona Beach 2 Bedrooms
Daytona Beach Apartments with ParkingDaytona Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Daytona Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Daytona

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity