1401 S Palmetto Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking gym pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Nice studio apartment with in-unit laundry available June 2020. Water, basic cable and internet included. Located at The Preserve at River's Edge complex, it offers 24-hour security, community pool, hot tub, community room and exercise room. Other amenities include playground area, barbecue grills, picnic benches and car wash area. No pets. $2,500 Gross Monthly verifiable income and $1,500 security deposit required to rent this property. All information and measurements recorded in the MLS are intended to be accurate, but not guaranteed.