Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

108 E. Baywood Square

108 East Baywood Square · (386) 677-5594
Location

108 East Baywood Square, Daytona Beach, FL 32119

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 E. Baywood Square · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Adorable End Unit Townhome in Daytona Beach! - Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome in Daytona Beach. The eat in kitchen has lots of cabinet space with pantry, breakfast nook and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Spacious living room/dining room with VAULTED CEILINGS, neutral colors and tile flooring. The master bedroom features new carpet with a large closet with built ins and a master bath. The second bedroom includes NEW CARPET and access to the 2nd full bath. At the rear of the townhome is your screened in patio with laundry room. Located in Baywood Village, lawn care included, assigned parking and access to COMMUNITY POOL! Great location close to I-95, I-4, great restaurants and shopping. This home is unfurnished. Call today, this one is ready to go and won't last.

*Community Pool
*Lawn Care included
*No pets
*Unfurnished
*Office, 386-281-3224
*After hours, Rachel, 386-631-6731

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5823543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 E. Baywood Square have any available units?
108 E. Baywood Square has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 E. Baywood Square have?
Some of 108 E. Baywood Square's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 E. Baywood Square currently offering any rent specials?
108 E. Baywood Square isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 E. Baywood Square pet-friendly?
No, 108 E. Baywood Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daytona Beach.
Does 108 E. Baywood Square offer parking?
Yes, 108 E. Baywood Square does offer parking.
Does 108 E. Baywood Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 E. Baywood Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 E. Baywood Square have a pool?
Yes, 108 E. Baywood Square has a pool.
Does 108 E. Baywood Square have accessible units?
No, 108 E. Baywood Square does not have accessible units.
Does 108 E. Baywood Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 E. Baywood Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 E. Baywood Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 E. Baywood Square does not have units with air conditioning.
