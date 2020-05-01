108 E. Baywood Square

Amenities

Adorable End Unit Townhome in Daytona Beach! - Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome in Daytona Beach. The eat in kitchen has lots of cabinet space with pantry, breakfast nook and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Spacious living room/dining room with VAULTED CEILINGS, neutral colors and tile flooring. The master bedroom features new carpet with a large closet with built ins and a master bath. The second bedroom includes NEW CARPET and access to the 2nd full bath. At the rear of the townhome is your screened in patio with laundry room. Located in Baywood Village, lawn care included, assigned parking and access to COMMUNITY POOL! Great location close to I-95, I-4, great restaurants and shopping. This home is unfurnished. Call today, this one is ready to go and won't last.



