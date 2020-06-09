All apartments in Daytona Beach Shores
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:21 PM

3 Oceans West Boulevard

3 Oceans West Boulevard · (386) 566-7503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3 Oceans West Boulevard, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5C7 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2261 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Enjoy beautiful sunsets on the Halifax River. Move in ready! New paint, new A/C, new water heater and all ready for a new tenant.. Centrally located, walk to beach and shopping. Huge condo home with split bedroom and a separate living room and family room area. Huge kitchen with breakfast bar. Beautiful Master Suite with luxury bath, tub and separate shower. Large, private balcony. No carpet, which is so conducive to beachside living. Auto parking is right outside your door. Amenities include: 3 pools (one inside), workout facility, social room, library, sauna and hot tub, storage and on site manager. New Sports Complex very close, and a 9 hole golf course, membership fee required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Oceans West Boulevard have any available units?
3 Oceans West Boulevard has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Oceans West Boulevard have?
Some of 3 Oceans West Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Oceans West Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3 Oceans West Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Oceans West Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3 Oceans West Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daytona Beach Shores.
Does 3 Oceans West Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3 Oceans West Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 3 Oceans West Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Oceans West Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Oceans West Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3 Oceans West Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3 Oceans West Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3 Oceans West Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Oceans West Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Oceans West Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Oceans West Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 Oceans West Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
