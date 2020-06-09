3 Oceans West Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub sauna

Enjoy beautiful sunsets on the Halifax River. Move in ready! New paint, new A/C, new water heater and all ready for a new tenant.. Centrally located, walk to beach and shopping. Huge condo home with split bedroom and a separate living room and family room area. Huge kitchen with breakfast bar. Beautiful Master Suite with luxury bath, tub and separate shower. Large, private balcony. No carpet, which is so conducive to beachside living. Auto parking is right outside your door. Amenities include: 3 pools (one inside), workout facility, social room, library, sauna and hot tub, storage and on site manager. New Sports Complex very close, and a 9 hole golf course, membership fee required.