Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:43 PM

2937 South Atlantic Avenue #1808 - 1808

2937 South Atlantic Avenue · (386) 603-2378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Daytona Beach Shores
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Garage
Location

2937 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1580 sqft

Amenities

dogs allowed
gym
pool
elevator
doorman
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
pool
tennis court
luxury living
Direct Ocean Front Luxury Condo with PANORAMIC VIEWS from the 18th floor. Snow Birds Dream Vacation!!! Available January 2, 2020 through July 2 at $3,600/mo 1,561 square feet of luxury Small dog under 20 lbs. allowed
Club house, Door attendant, Elevator, Fitness center, Pool, Tennis court
Direct Ocean Front Luxury Condo with PANORAMIC VIEWS from the 18th floor.
Snow Birds Dream Vacation!!!

Available January 2, 2020 through July 2 at $3,600/mo
1,561 square feet of luxury

Small dog under 20 lbs. allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2937 South Atlantic Avenue #1808 - 1808 have any available units?
2937 South Atlantic Avenue #1808 - 1808 has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2937 South Atlantic Avenue #1808 - 1808 have?
Some of 2937 South Atlantic Avenue #1808 - 1808's amenities include dogs allowed, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2937 South Atlantic Avenue #1808 - 1808 currently offering any rent specials?
2937 South Atlantic Avenue #1808 - 1808 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2937 South Atlantic Avenue #1808 - 1808 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2937 South Atlantic Avenue #1808 - 1808 is pet friendly.
Does 2937 South Atlantic Avenue #1808 - 1808 offer parking?
No, 2937 South Atlantic Avenue #1808 - 1808 does not offer parking.
Does 2937 South Atlantic Avenue #1808 - 1808 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2937 South Atlantic Avenue #1808 - 1808 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2937 South Atlantic Avenue #1808 - 1808 have a pool?
Yes, 2937 South Atlantic Avenue #1808 - 1808 has a pool.
Does 2937 South Atlantic Avenue #1808 - 1808 have accessible units?
No, 2937 South Atlantic Avenue #1808 - 1808 does not have accessible units.
Does 2937 South Atlantic Avenue #1808 - 1808 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2937 South Atlantic Avenue #1808 - 1808 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2937 South Atlantic Avenue #1808 - 1808 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2937 South Atlantic Avenue #1808 - 1808 does not have units with air conditioning.
