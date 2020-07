Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access yoga cats allowed conference room game room media room package receiving

We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! Palm Ranch was designed to provide you with an unsurpassed level of style and comfort with an easy commute to the areas major employers, retailers and services. Residents will enjoy easy access to FL Turnpike, I-95, I-595 and the Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Palm Ranch is also close to fine dining restaurants, Lakeside Town Shops, Stirling Town Center and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Our luxury apartments are conveniently located minutes from Publix, Super Target, Starbucks, Home Depot, Walgreens and many more retailers as well as Hollywood Beach.