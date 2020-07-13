Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub

Welcome to Colonial Village Apartments, a rental community offering seclusion and simplicity. Colonial Village's tranquil setting offers you the opportunity to unwind. Whether it be lounging at the pool or enjoying a picnic with friends, you'll truly enjoy the great features of your new home in these apartments in Davie, FL. Colonial Village has newly renovated one and two bedroom homes that feature spacious living rooms with dining areas, contemporary kitchens with wood cabinetry, new countertops and black appliances, cozy bedrooms with spacious walk-in closets, and private patios and balconies with beautiful scenic views. With distinct touches and added conveniences such as ceramic tiles, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer connections—you'll discover why Colonial Village Apartments is your perfect home.