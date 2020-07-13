All apartments in Davie
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Colonial Village

Open Now until 6pm
7550 Stirling Rd · (954) 637-8406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7550 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL 33024

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C301 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C205 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 896 sqft

Unit C204 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Colonial Village.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Welcome to Colonial Village Apartments, a rental community offering seclusion and simplicity. Colonial Village's tranquil setting offers you the opportunity to unwind. Whether it be lounging at the pool or enjoying a picnic with friends, you'll truly enjoy the great features of your new home in these apartments in Davie, FL. Colonial Village has newly renovated one and two bedroom homes that feature spacious living rooms with dining areas, contemporary kitchens with wood cabinetry, new countertops and black appliances, cozy bedrooms with spacious walk-in closets, and private patios and balconies with beautiful scenic views. With distinct touches and added conveniences such as ceramic tiles, ceiling fans, and washer and dryer connections—you'll discover why Colonial Village Apartments is your perfect home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Colonial Village have any available units?
Colonial Village has 3 units available starting at $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Colonial Village have?
Some of Colonial Village's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colonial Village currently offering any rent specials?
Colonial Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Colonial Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Colonial Village is pet friendly.
Does Colonial Village offer parking?
Yes, Colonial Village offers parking.
Does Colonial Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Colonial Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Colonial Village have a pool?
Yes, Colonial Village has a pool.
Does Colonial Village have accessible units?
No, Colonial Village does not have accessible units.
Does Colonial Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Colonial Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Colonial Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Colonial Village has units with air conditioning.

