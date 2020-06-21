All apartments in Davie
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

7610 Stirling rd E 104

7610 Stirling Road · (954) 203-0934
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7610 Stirling Road, Davie, FL 33024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit E 104 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit E 104 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Aparment for rent Hollywood,Fl - Property Id: 295321

Beautiful apartment, great area, spaciois kitchen with island, spacious room, living room, first floor, washer and dryer, perfect for a couple or retired person.
No smoking, no pets.
Great location, 5 .in from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Casino. Stirling Rd 3 blocks from University Drive.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295321
Property Id 295321

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5837673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7610 Stirling rd E 104 have any available units?
7610 Stirling rd E 104 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7610 Stirling rd E 104 have?
Some of 7610 Stirling rd E 104's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7610 Stirling rd E 104 currently offering any rent specials?
7610 Stirling rd E 104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7610 Stirling rd E 104 pet-friendly?
No, 7610 Stirling rd E 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 7610 Stirling rd E 104 offer parking?
No, 7610 Stirling rd E 104 does not offer parking.
Does 7610 Stirling rd E 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7610 Stirling rd E 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7610 Stirling rd E 104 have a pool?
No, 7610 Stirling rd E 104 does not have a pool.
Does 7610 Stirling rd E 104 have accessible units?
No, 7610 Stirling rd E 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 7610 Stirling rd E 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7610 Stirling rd E 104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7610 Stirling rd E 104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7610 Stirling rd E 104 does not have units with air conditioning.
