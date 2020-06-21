7610 Stirling rd E 104

Amenities
Unit E 104 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Aparment for rent Hollywood,Fl - Property Id: 295321
Beautiful apartment, great area, spaciois kitchen with island, spacious room, living room, first floor, washer and dryer, perfect for a couple or retired person.
No smoking, no pets.
Great location, 5 .in from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Casino. Stirling Rd 3 blocks from University Drive.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295321
No Pets Allowed
