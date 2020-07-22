All apartments in Davie
Last updated July 19 2020 at 10:27 AM

6630 SW 39th Street, #B6

6630 Southwest 39th Street · (646) 326-7669
Location

6630 Southwest 39th Street, Davie, FL 33314

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautifully renovated 1 BR/1 BTH in professionally managed building. Tile floor, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, the works. Affordable luxury in Davie.
College Square Apartments overlooks the Southeast Educational Campus in Davie, FL. The property contains a mix of 64 one & two bedroom apartments. All of the units are upgraded with hurricane windows, condo-level interior finishes and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Nova Southeastern University, FIU, Broward College, and excellent public schools. Parking, laundry, and pool located on-site. Professionally managed and beautifully maintained, one can live in affordable luxury in the heart of Davie.

Applicants are required to pay a $100 non-refundable application fee and consent to background and credit checks. Applicants must make three times the rent to qualify (combined income) and must have proof of income and a copy of their ID.

Security deposit is determined by your credit score. A credit score of 700 or higher will require one month rent as deposit, between 550 and 699 is two months rent. Applicants with a credit score of below 550 do not qualify.

For a faster response, please call or text Denise at (646) 326-7669

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6630 SW 39th Street, #B6 have any available units?
6630 SW 39th Street, #B6 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6630 SW 39th Street, #B6 have?
Some of 6630 SW 39th Street, #B6's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6630 SW 39th Street, #B6 currently offering any rent specials?
6630 SW 39th Street, #B6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6630 SW 39th Street, #B6 pet-friendly?
No, 6630 SW 39th Street, #B6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 6630 SW 39th Street, #B6 offer parking?
Yes, 6630 SW 39th Street, #B6 offers parking.
Does 6630 SW 39th Street, #B6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6630 SW 39th Street, #B6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6630 SW 39th Street, #B6 have a pool?
Yes, 6630 SW 39th Street, #B6 has a pool.
Does 6630 SW 39th Street, #B6 have accessible units?
No, 6630 SW 39th Street, #B6 does not have accessible units.
Does 6630 SW 39th Street, #B6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6630 SW 39th Street, #B6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6630 SW 39th Street, #B6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6630 SW 39th Street, #B6 does not have units with air conditioning.
