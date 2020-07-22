6630 SW 39th Street, #B6

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 1 BR/1 BTH in professionally managed building. Tile floor, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, the works. Affordable luxury in Davie.

College Square Apartments overlooks the Southeast Educational Campus in Davie, FL. The property contains a mix of 64 one & two bedroom apartments. All of the units are upgraded with hurricane windows, condo-level interior finishes and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Nova Southeastern University, FIU, Broward College, and excellent public schools. Parking, laundry, and pool located on-site. Professionally managed and beautifully maintained, one can live in affordable luxury in the heart of Davie.



Applicants are required to pay a $100 non-refundable application fee and consent to background and credit checks. Applicants must make three times the rent to qualify (combined income) and must have proof of income and a copy of their ID.



Security deposit is determined by your credit score. A credit score of 700 or higher will require one month rent as deposit, between 550 and 699 is two months rent. Applicants with a credit score of below 550 do not qualify.



For a faster response, please call or text Denise at (646) 326-7669