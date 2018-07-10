6161 Southwest 58th Court

Amenities
Southwest 58th Court, Davie, FL 33314 - 4 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. Spacious modern pool home with expansive yard. Fully furnished. Recently built. Open floorplan with 4 br 3.5 bth, and 2 additional rooms/dens (including a built-in library), plus a laundry room. High ceilings. Wood floors. Quartz counters. Stainless-steel appliances. Central AC. Central vacuum system. Master bedroom with two walk-in closets. Master bathroom with two sinks, bathtub and shower. 2+ car garage with automatic gate. Heated salt-chlorinated pool with hot tub. Basket-ball hoop. Landscaping and yard maintenance included. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3582866 ]