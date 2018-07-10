All apartments in Davie
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

6161 Southwest 58th Court

6161 Southwest 58th Court · (954) 993-4760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6161 Southwest 58th Court, Davie, FL 33314

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4372 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Southwest 58th Court, Davie, FL 33314 - 4 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. Spacious modern pool home with expansive yard. Fully furnished. Recently built. Open floorplan with 4 br 3.5 bth, and 2 additional rooms/dens (including a built-in library), plus a laundry room. High ceilings. Wood floors. Quartz counters. Stainless-steel appliances. Central AC. Central vacuum system. Master bedroom with two walk-in closets. Master bathroom with two sinks, bathtub and shower. 2+ car garage with automatic gate. Heated salt-chlorinated pool with hot tub. Basket-ball hoop. Landscaping and yard maintenance included. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3582866 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6161 Southwest 58th Court have any available units?
6161 Southwest 58th Court has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6161 Southwest 58th Court have?
Some of 6161 Southwest 58th Court's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6161 Southwest 58th Court currently offering any rent specials?
6161 Southwest 58th Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6161 Southwest 58th Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6161 Southwest 58th Court is pet friendly.
Does 6161 Southwest 58th Court offer parking?
Yes, 6161 Southwest 58th Court does offer parking.
Does 6161 Southwest 58th Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6161 Southwest 58th Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6161 Southwest 58th Court have a pool?
Yes, 6161 Southwest 58th Court has a pool.
Does 6161 Southwest 58th Court have accessible units?
No, 6161 Southwest 58th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6161 Southwest 58th Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6161 Southwest 58th Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6161 Southwest 58th Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6161 Southwest 58th Court has units with air conditioning.
