Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:40 PM

6051 SW 41st St

6051 Southwest 41st Street · (305) 405-0615
Location

6051 Southwest 41st Street, Davie, FL 33314

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
business center
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
parking
Renovated 1/1 apartment in Davie, with renovated kitchen cabinets in a quiet building that faces 2 lakes (front and back of the building); parking available; washer and dryer in the building, centrally situated just off I-595 and FL Turnpike Griffin exit in Davie, just minutes to NSU, Broward Community College, Ft. Lauderdale International Airport, shopping and business centers and 10 minutes from to I-95, I-75, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall. 1st, last and Security Deposit requested to move in. One small pet less than 20 pounds upon approval by landlord. No fees required for background check. Water is included. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6051 SW 41st St have any available units?
6051 SW 41st St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6051 SW 41st St have?
Some of 6051 SW 41st St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6051 SW 41st St currently offering any rent specials?
6051 SW 41st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6051 SW 41st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6051 SW 41st St is pet friendly.
Does 6051 SW 41st St offer parking?
Yes, 6051 SW 41st St does offer parking.
Does 6051 SW 41st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6051 SW 41st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6051 SW 41st St have a pool?
No, 6051 SW 41st St does not have a pool.
Does 6051 SW 41st St have accessible units?
No, 6051 SW 41st St does not have accessible units.
Does 6051 SW 41st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6051 SW 41st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6051 SW 41st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6051 SW 41st St does not have units with air conditioning.
