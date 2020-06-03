6051 SW 41st St

Amenities

Renovated 1/1 apartment in Davie, with renovated kitchen cabinets in a quiet building that faces 2 lakes (front and back of the building); parking available; washer and dryer in the building, centrally situated just off I-595 and FL Turnpike Griffin exit in Davie, just minutes to NSU, Broward Community College, Ft. Lauderdale International Airport, shopping and business centers and 10 minutes from to I-95, I-75, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall. 1st, last and Security Deposit requested to move in. One small pet less than 20 pounds upon approval by landlord. No fees required for background check. Water is included. Call today!