5060 Southwest 64th Avenue Apt #202, Davie, FL 33314 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/11/2020. No pets allowed. Comfortable, lovely, and CLEAN 2/2! Stunning BRAND NEW KITCHEN WITH BRAND NEW HIGH END APPLIANCES with Quartz counter top! Beautiful gourmet KITCHEN! OPEN CONCEPT! Spacious living room perfect for entertaining guest! Bedrooms are spacious and closets are a great size! Beautiful Balcony! WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT! WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT! RAPID APPROVAL NO LONGER THAN 3 DAYS! BACKGROUND CHECK MUST BE DONE BY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT! [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3543037 ]