5060 Southwest 64th Avenue
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:50 AM

5060 Southwest 64th Avenue

5060 Davie Road · (305) 684-7594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5060 Davie Road, Davie, FL 33314

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
5060 Southwest 64th Avenue Apt #202, Davie, FL 33314 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/11/2020. No pets allowed. Comfortable, lovely, and CLEAN 2/2! Stunning BRAND NEW KITCHEN WITH BRAND NEW HIGH END APPLIANCES with Quartz counter top! Beautiful gourmet KITCHEN! OPEN CONCEPT! Spacious living room perfect for entertaining guest! Bedrooms are spacious and closets are a great size! Beautiful Balcony! WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT! WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT! RAPID APPROVAL NO LONGER THAN 3 DAYS! BACKGROUND CHECK MUST BE DONE BY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT! [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3543037 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5060 Southwest 64th Avenue have any available units?
5060 Southwest 64th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davie, FL.
What amenities does 5060 Southwest 64th Avenue have?
Some of 5060 Southwest 64th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5060 Southwest 64th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5060 Southwest 64th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5060 Southwest 64th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5060 Southwest 64th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 5060 Southwest 64th Avenue offer parking?
No, 5060 Southwest 64th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5060 Southwest 64th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5060 Southwest 64th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5060 Southwest 64th Avenue have a pool?
No, 5060 Southwest 64th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5060 Southwest 64th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5060 Southwest 64th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5060 Southwest 64th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5060 Southwest 64th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5060 Southwest 64th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5060 Southwest 64th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
