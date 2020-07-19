4654 Windmill Ln

Amenities
Pristine 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in SADDLE BRIDGE! Centrally Located in Davie! Less than 3 years NEW!!
UPGRADES GALORE! Granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances in kitchen, hurricane Impact Windows throughout! Full sized Washer/Dryer (upstairs). Upgraded carpet and new flooring on main level. Centrally located near schools, shopping, major highways, hospitals, Port Everglades & airport. METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED!
MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 700, BACKGROUND/CREDIT CHECK MANDATORY WHEN SUBMITTING OFFER.
RENTER INSURANCE REQUIRED