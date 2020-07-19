All apartments in Davie
4654 Windmill Ln

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4654 Windmill Ln, Davie, FL 33328

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pristine 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in SADDLE BRIDGE! Centrally Located in Davie! Less than 3 years NEW!!
UPGRADES GALORE! Granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances in kitchen, hurricane Impact Windows throughout! Full sized Washer/Dryer (upstairs). Upgraded carpet and new flooring on main level. Centrally located near schools, shopping, major highways, hospitals, Port Everglades & airport. METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED!

MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 700, BACKGROUND/CREDIT CHECK MANDATORY WHEN SUBMITTING OFFER.
RENTER INSURANCE REQUIRED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4654 Windmill Ln have any available units?
4654 Windmill Ln has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4654 Windmill Ln have?
Some of 4654 Windmill Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4654 Windmill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4654 Windmill Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4654 Windmill Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4654 Windmill Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 4654 Windmill Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4654 Windmill Ln offers parking.
Does 4654 Windmill Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4654 Windmill Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4654 Windmill Ln have a pool?
No, 4654 Windmill Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4654 Windmill Ln have accessible units?
No, 4654 Windmill Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4654 Windmill Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4654 Windmill Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 4654 Windmill Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4654 Windmill Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
