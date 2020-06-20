All apartments in Davie
Find more places like 1717 Whitehall Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davie, FL
/
1717 Whitehall Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:17 PM

1717 Whitehall Drive

1717 White Hall Drive · (561) 291-7812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Davie
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1717 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL 33324
Pine Island Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 202 · Avail. now

$1,617

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1385 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1701280

Come tour this two bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1385 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with refrigerator, oven, microwave, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher, central air, and ceiling fans. Minutes away from I-595.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.southeastflorida@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.
|Amenities: *Community Application Required,Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Whitehall Drive have any available units?
1717 Whitehall Drive has a unit available for $1,617 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1717 Whitehall Drive have?
Some of 1717 Whitehall Drive's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Whitehall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Whitehall Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Whitehall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1717 Whitehall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 1717 Whitehall Drive offer parking?
No, 1717 Whitehall Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1717 Whitehall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Whitehall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Whitehall Drive have a pool?
No, 1717 Whitehall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Whitehall Drive have accessible units?
No, 1717 Whitehall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Whitehall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 Whitehall Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 Whitehall Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1717 Whitehall Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1717 Whitehall Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr
Davie, FL 33314
Colonial Village
7550 Stirling Rd
Davie, FL 33024
Vue on 67th
4199 SW 67th Ave
Davie, FL 33314
Zona Village
3890 Davie Road
Davie, FL 33314
33 West
6300 SW 24th Pl
Davie, FL 33314
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd
Davie, FL 33314
Shalimar at Davie
4901 S University Ln
Davie, FL 33328
Cameron Cove
2571 SW 79th Ave
Davie, FL 33324

Similar Pages

Davie 1 BedroomsDavie 2 Bedrooms
Davie Apartments with BalconyDavie Cheap Places
Davie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Condominiums

Apartments Near Colleges

Nova Southeastern UniversityWilliam T McFatter Technical College
Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity