Last updated May 31 2020 at 6:20 PM

1713 Whitehall Dr

1713 White Hall Drive · (954) 701-9907
Location

1713 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL 33324
Pine Island Ridge

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
VACANT. FULLY FURNISHED, beautifully decorated, contemporary waterfront unit with spacious split floor plan, diagonal stone floors, gorgeous mirrors, 2 dramatic queen suites w/comfortable pillow top beds, mirrored walk-in closets, cultured marble vanities/dressing area, eat-in kitchen/counter seating, open dining room/living room/den w/queen sleeper sofa, cable TV, large laundry room w/full size washer/dryer in unit, bonus room for storage or office. Upscale Golf Resort Community on water with 2 restaurants, sports bar, fitness center, tennis courts, golf course, gorgeous Olympic pool/waterfront clubhouse & satellite pool, barbeque/picnic area. No smokers, no pets accepted. Call listing agent to schedule an appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 Whitehall Dr have any available units?
1713 Whitehall Dr has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1713 Whitehall Dr have?
Some of 1713 Whitehall Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 Whitehall Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Whitehall Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Whitehall Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1713 Whitehall Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 1713 Whitehall Dr offer parking?
No, 1713 Whitehall Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1713 Whitehall Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1713 Whitehall Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Whitehall Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1713 Whitehall Dr has a pool.
Does 1713 Whitehall Dr have accessible units?
No, 1713 Whitehall Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Whitehall Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1713 Whitehall Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1713 Whitehall Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1713 Whitehall Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
