1713 Whitehall Dr

Amenities
VACANT. FULLY FURNISHED, beautifully decorated, contemporary waterfront unit with spacious split floor plan, diagonal stone floors, gorgeous mirrors, 2 dramatic queen suites w/comfortable pillow top beds, mirrored walk-in closets, cultured marble vanities/dressing area, eat-in kitchen/counter seating, open dining room/living room/den w/queen sleeper sofa, cable TV, large laundry room w/full size washer/dryer in unit, bonus room for storage or office. Upscale Golf Resort Community on water with 2 restaurants, sports bar, fitness center, tennis courts, golf course, gorgeous Olympic pool/waterfront clubhouse & satellite pool, barbeque/picnic area. No smokers, no pets accepted. Call listing agent to schedule an appointment